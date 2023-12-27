Business Break
Southern Lifestyles
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Power of Goodwill
WTVM Deals
Contests

Gypsy Rose Blanchard set to be released from prison

Gypsy Rose Blanchard, the woman who conspired to kill her abusive mother, is expected to be released from prison Thursday. (Source: KY3)
By Debra Worley and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 2:28 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHILLICOTHE, Mo. (Gray News) – Gypsy Rose Blanchard, the woman who conspired to kill her abusive mother who forced her to pretend to be disabled, is expected to be released from prison Thursday.

The Missouri Department of Corrections announced earlier this year that Blanchard, 32, will be released from the Chillicothe Correctional Center in northern Missouri on Thursday after the state granted her request for parole.

Upon her release, Blanchard said she hopes to meet Taylor Swift, who she told TMZ inspires her.

The convicted felon told the media outlet she has tickets to a Kansas City Chiefs game on New Year’s Eve and hopes to run into her idol at Arrowhead Stadium.

Blanchard pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in July 2016 in connection to the death of her mother, Dee Dee Blanchard.

She was sentenced to 10 years in prison.

Investigators said Gypsy Blanchard convinced her then-boyfriend, Nicholas Godejohn, to stab her mother to death in 2015. He was sentenced to life in prison.

In court, Gypsy Blanchard testified that her mother forced her to use a wheelchair and undergo unnecessary medical tests to collect gifts and charitable donations.

She also said she planned her mother’s killing, considering poison, arson or using a gun.

According to investigators, Dee Dee Blanchard used her daughter as a disabled poster child to gain sympathy and con people out of money.

It is widely believed that Gypsy Blanchard was a victim of Munchausen by proxy, a rare form of abuse in which a guardian fakes illnesses in a child for attention and sympathy. According to the Cleveland Clinic, the abuse can also be called Factitious Disorder Imposed on Another.

The case made national headlines and led to the 2017 HBO documentary “Mommy Dead and Dearest” and the 2019 Hulu miniseries “The Act.”

After seeing her story told by others in the media, Gypsy Blanchard will publish an eBook, titled “Released,” on Jan. 9 with a collection of interview transcripts and journal entries to tell her side of the story, according to Penguin Random House publishing.

Gypsy Blanchard will also tell her story in Lifetime’s new docuseries “The Prison Confessions of Gypsy Rose Blanchard,” premiering Jan. 5.

The Blanchards moved to Springfield, Missouri, from Louisiana in 2006 after being displaced by Hurricane Katrina.

In a new interview with PEOPLE, Gypsy Blanchard said she regrets having her mother killed but was “desperate to get out of that situation.”

Looking back, she said she should have confided in her extended family members about what her mother was doing to her or she should have told the police.

“Nobody will ever hear me say, ‘I’m glad she’s dead’ or ‘I’m proud of what I did.’ I regret it every single day,” she told PEOPLE.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two sisters killed in car crash on Hwy. 190 in Pine Mountain
Shooting at Peachtree Mall in Columbus
One person injured in shooting outside Peachtree Mall, Columbus police confirm
Sirena Saunders
Muscogee County public defender arrested on drug charges at scene of Rollins Way shooting
Suspects involved in North Columbus double shooting
Columbus police search for suspects in Rollins Way double shooting
Shooting at Peachtree Mall in Columbus
CPD releases statement on officer-involved shooting near Peachtree Mall

Latest News

Florida first responders saved the driver of a semi truck that had driven off an overpass.
WATCH: Firefighters make daring rescue of driver after 18-wheeler dangles over overpass
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks during a commit to caucus rally, Dec. 19, 2023, in...
Michigan Supreme Court will keep Trump on 2024 primary ballot
A missing pregnant Texas teenager and her boyfriend were found dead in a parked car Tuesday in...
Bodies suspected to be pregnant woman and boyfriend were shot, police say
First responders in Florida rescued a man from a truck's cab after the vehicle nearly went...
WATCH: Firefighters make daring rescue of driver after 18-wheeler dangles over overpass
Customers do have the option of paying an additional $2.99 per month if they want to continue...
Ads coming to Amazon Prime Video starting Jan. 29