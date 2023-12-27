How to plan for a better financial future in 2024

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - As we end 2023 and begin to build our list of resolutions for 2024, there are some important financial resolutions you may want to consider.

Financial planner Marshall Clay from The Welch Group says learning lessons from this year can lead to next year’s profits.

“I think these are really coming some concerning things that I’m seeing right now,” Clay said. “Number one, I’m seeing folks using more of their credit card.”

Since credit card usage is up, Clay said it’s important to evaluate whether you truly need that item and have to swipe your card.

Another takeaway, the wealth management expert says loans are up which means that there are a lot of short-term demands on people that are forcing them to tap into accounts like their 401(k).

Clay says it’s important to build emergency cash reserves, and always try and live below your means.

Having a budget, not just a personal budget but a working budget is important. By work budget, the Certified Financial Planner says it’s important to take stock of what you bring to the table, and not merely do the bare minimum not to get fired. “Taking ownership of our job and looking for ways that we can go above and beyond.”

Finally, Clay said it’s important to understand your financial position.

“A lot of times I get questions from folks saying, ‘Well, how should I be investing my money?’” He said it depends on your situation.

“If you’re a younger person, I think you should be more focused on accumulating wealth by saving and investing for the long term. If you’re in retirement or close to retirement, you need to be playing a little bit more defense and have more of a safety net.”

Have that liquidity that’s going to allow you to be able to live the way that you want to live in the short-run,” Clay said.

For more ways to stay financially savvy, visit the Welch Group’s website.

