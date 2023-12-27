Business Break
Hurtsboro woman killed in two-vehicle crash near Phenix City

FILE: Police lights
FILE: Police lights(MGN)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 11:05 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RUSSELL COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - A Hurtsboro woman is dead following a two-vehicle crash in Russell County.

According to officials, a two-vehicle crash occurred on Tuesday, December 26, around 6:58 p.m.

Officials say 64-year-old Annie J. Long was killed when the 2009 Honda Accord she was driving was hit by the 2009 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck.

Long was not using a seat belt at the time of the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash occurred on U.S. 80 near the 208 mile marker, approximately seven miles west of Phenix City.

Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.

