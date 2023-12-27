Phenix City police investigating shooting near Nancy Drive

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - The Phenix City Police Department is investigating a shooting near Nancy Drive where one person is injured.

According to officials, the shooting occurred near Nancy Drive and Dotti Drive in Phenix City.

They say one person was shot in the back and they are in stable condition.

It’s unclear if there are any suspects arrested at this time.

