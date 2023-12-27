Some breaks in the clouds Wednesday, More Thursday and turning cooler

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Clouds are slowly departing over the next 24 hours. A dry cold front will usher in much cooler air Thursday and Friday. It stays for a while, too.

Mid and high level clouds mix with some sun at times on this Wednesday. We’ll call it partly to mostly cloudy. Highs between 59 and 62 degrees.

Highs near 60 degrees Wednesday under clouds mixed with some sun. (Source: WTVM Weather)

Mostly cloudy tonight. Chilly overnight with lows primarily between 38 and 43 degrees early Thursday.

Lows will be in the upper 30s and lower 40s Thursday morning. (Source: WTVM Weather)

Clouds early Thursday shouldn’t be the rule. It is expected to turn mostly sunny by midday, if not earlier. Cool and a bit breezy with highs in the low 50s north to mid 50s south.

Notice we'll have more sun by Thursday but temperatures are just beginning to drop. (Source: WTVM Weather)

We wake up to near freezing temperatures Friday morning with a mix of sun and clouds. Highs aren’t expected to reach 50 degrees in most cases.

A cold front drops the temperatures by Thursday. (Source: WTVM Weather)

More sun than clouds are in the forecast for the weekend with cool highs in the 50s and cold overnight lows in the upper 20s and low 30s.

Dry but chilly for New Year's. (Source: WTVM Weather)

There may be a chance of showers Monday, after we officially ring in the new year. However, rainfall doesn’t look significant at this point. There may be another system providing a rain chance next Wednesday or Thursday. However, the main story will be the cooler than average temperatures staying put over the Chattahoochee Valley.

Breezy and sunnier Thursday. A few days of showers are possible next week. The much cooler air remains. (Source: WTVM Weather)

