Business Break
Southern Lifestyles
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Power of Goodwill
WTVM Deals
Contests

Cold Morning Temperatures Ahead

Arianna’s Forecast
By Arianna Wittic
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 5:28 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - We are only four days away until 2024 kicks-off!

Holiday Countdown
Holiday Countdown(WTVM Weather)

Before the New Year arrives, we can expect some chilly conditions waking up Friday, Saturday, and Sunday morning, with the most widespread frost occurring Sunday morning. Morning low temperatures range from the mid-20s to the low-30s over the next few days with afternoon temperatures gradually warming over those days as well. Friday afternoon temperatures ranging from the upper-40s to low-50s and by Sunday afternoon temperatures will range from the upper-50s to low-60s.

Morning Low Temperatures
Morning Low Temperatures(WTVM Weather)

Friday through Sunday expected mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies with dry conditions, before rain coverage increases on Monday.

NYE & NYD Forecast
NYE & NYD Forecast(WTVM Weather)

Starting 2024 afternoon temperatures look to be in the mid- to upper-50s with rain coverage at 40% thanks to a cold front that is set to move through our area. Rain coverage looks to increase once again Wednesday and Thursday as another system moves into our area, but we will continue to fine tune the forecast over the next few days regarding rain in  the middle to end of next week. As for those temperatures, New Years Day through next Friday look to remain slightly below average for this time of year with afternoon high temperatures ranging from the mid- to upper-50s.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting at Peachtree Mall in Columbus
One person injured in shooting outside Peachtree Mall, Columbus police confirm
Two sisters killed in car crash on Hwy. 190 in Pine Mountain
Sirena Saunders
Muscogee County public defender arrested on drug charges at scene of Rollins Way shooting
Suspects involved in North Columbus double shooting
Columbus police search for suspects in Rollins Way double shooting
Shooting at Peachtree Mall in Columbus
CPD releases statement on officer-involved shooting near Peachtree Mall

Latest News

The much cooler weather is moving in and will stick around.
Settling into a much cooler pattern
Cooler and a bit breezy for the rest of the workweek. Quite frankly, the seasonably cool...
Thursday Morning Weather on the Go
Allie Ann's Wednesday Evening Forecast On the Go
Allie Ann's Wednesday Evening Forecast On the Go
3-Day Forecast PM WTVM
Cooler Weather is Headed to the Valley