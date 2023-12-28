Cold Morning Temperatures Ahead

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - We are only four days away until 2024 kicks-off!

Holiday Countdown (WTVM Weather)

Before the New Year arrives, we can expect some chilly conditions waking up Friday, Saturday, and Sunday morning, with the most widespread frost occurring Sunday morning. Morning low temperatures range from the mid-20s to the low-30s over the next few days with afternoon temperatures gradually warming over those days as well. Friday afternoon temperatures ranging from the upper-40s to low-50s and by Sunday afternoon temperatures will range from the upper-50s to low-60s.

Morning Low Temperatures (WTVM Weather)

Friday through Sunday expected mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies with dry conditions, before rain coverage increases on Monday.

NYE & NYD Forecast (WTVM Weather)

Starting 2024 afternoon temperatures look to be in the mid- to upper-50s with rain coverage at 40% thanks to a cold front that is set to move through our area. Rain coverage looks to increase once again Wednesday and Thursday as another system moves into our area, but we will continue to fine tune the forecast over the next few days regarding rain in the middle to end of next week. As for those temperatures, New Years Day through next Friday look to remain slightly below average for this time of year with afternoon high temperatures ranging from the mid- to upper-50s.

