Business Break
Southern Lifestyles
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Power of Goodwill
WTVM Deals
Contests

Columbus man dies following injuries in shooting on Dirk Way

(Ajax9 | Getty Images/iStockphoto)
By Alexis Thornton
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 3:10 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - After nearly two weeks, a Columbus man in a Dirk Way shooting has died from his injuries.

On December 18, 43-year-old Demetrius Heard was shot in the 500 block of Dirk Way in Columbus just before 6 p.m.

Heard died from his injuries on Dec. 28 at 2:12 p.m. at Piedmont Columbus Regional, according to Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan.

Bryan says this case is now a homicide investigation. There is still no word on any suspects at this time.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting at Peachtree Mall in Columbus
One person injured in shooting outside Peachtree Mall, Columbus police confirm
Two sisters killed in car crash on Hwy. 190 in Pine Mountain
Sirena Saunders
Muscogee County public defender arrested on drug charges at scene of Rollins Way shooting
Suspects involved in North Columbus double shooting
Columbus police search for suspects in Rollins Way double shooting
Shooting at Peachtree Mall in Columbus
CPD releases statement on officer-involved shooting near Peachtree Mall

Latest News

The LaGrange Police Department arrested a second man in the December 20th fatal shooting on...
LaGrange police arrest second man in fatal shooting on Garfield Street
LaGrange police arrest second man in fatal shooting on Garfield Street
PHOTOS: Investigators asking for public’s help in identifying persons of interest
PHOTOS: Investigators asking for public’s help in identifying persons of interest
Police pursuit ends in two-vehicle crash on Hwy. 29 in Chambers County
1 dead following two-vehicle crash on Hwy. 29 in Chambers County