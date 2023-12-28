Columbus man dies following injuries in shooting on Dirk Way
Published: Dec. 28, 2023
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - After nearly two weeks, a Columbus man in a Dirk Way shooting has died from his injuries.
On December 18, 43-year-old Demetrius Heard was shot in the 500 block of Dirk Way in Columbus just before 6 p.m.
Heard died from his injuries on Dec. 28 at 2:12 p.m. at Piedmont Columbus Regional, according to Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan.
Bryan says this case is now a homicide investigation. There is still no word on any suspects at this time.
