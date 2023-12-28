Columbus police investigate shooting on Marathon Drive

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is investigating a shooting on Marathon Drive.

According to officials, the incident happened on December 28 - in the 3500 block of Marathon Drive.

They say a female victim was shot multiple times and was transported to a local hospital.

Her condition is unknown at this time. There is no word on any suspects at this time.

