Columbus police investigate shooting on Marathon Drive

By Jessie Gibson
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 4:06 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is investigating a shooting on Marathon Drive.

According to officials, the incident happened on December 28 - in the 3500 block of Marathon Drive.

They say a female victim was shot multiple times and was transported to a local hospital.

Her condition is unknown at this time. There is no word on any suspects at this time.

