Georgia officials and Lyft providing free rides this New Year’s Eve

Source: Lyft
By Alexis Thornton
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 12:03 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) -The Governor’s Highway Safety Association (GHSA), Lyft, and the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety (GOHS) are partnering together to prevent drunk driving this New Year’s Eve.

According to GHOS, from 2017-2021, 36-percent of deaths on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day were caused by drunk driving. On top of that, 81-percent of drunk driving crashes involved a driver whose Blood-Alcohol Concentration (BAC) level was twice the state’s legal limit - .08.

GHOS received a $20,000 grant from GHSA to fund ride credits for Lyft account holders.

From Dec. 28. - Jan 2., Lyft users must enter discount code, “GAGOHS2023″, in the Lyft app to receive a one-time ride credit of $20.

Users are can only use the discount code between the hours of 9 p.m. - 6 a.m.

