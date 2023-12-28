Business Break
LaGrange police arrest second man in fatal shooting on Garfield Street

By Jessie Gibson
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 9:15 AM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - The LaGrange Police Department arrested a second man in the December 20th fatal shooting on Garfield Street.

According to officials, 21-year-old Jesse Houston was arrested and charged with the following:

  • Felony murder
  • Possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony
  • Criminal attempt sale of marijuana

On December 20, around 7 p.m., officers responded to the 100 block of Garfield Street in regards to a person being shot.

During their investigation, they determined Jonathan Daniel had suffered a gunshot wound and was later pronounced dead.

Further investigation by the Criminal Investigation Division determined that the suspect, identified as Antonio Stephens, and the dead, Jonathan Daniel, conspired to rob 21-year-old Jesse Houston at gunpoint.

During the incident, Daniel pointed a gun at Houston in an attempt to rob him, at which time Houston fired his own gun at Daniel in self defense.

On December 21, Antonio Stephens was arrested and charged with felony murder.

This investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact the LaGrange Police Department at 706-883-2603 or Detective Prichard at 706-883-2628.

