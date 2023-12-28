Business Break
Man injured in shooting on Kings Mountain Court in Columbus

By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 10:00 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus police are investigating a shooting in south Columbus.

According to the Columbus Police Department, the shooting happened in the 1200 block of Kings Mountain Court.

The incident resulted in a 22-year-old man suffering from non-life-threatening injuries.

Details on the shooting are limited at this time.

Stay with us as we learn more about this investigation.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

