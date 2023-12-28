Man injured in shooting on Kings Mountain Court in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus police are investigating a shooting in south Columbus.

According to the Columbus Police Department, the shooting happened in the 1200 block of Kings Mountain Court.

The incident resulted in a 22-year-old man suffering from non-life-threatening injuries.

Details on the shooting are limited at this time.

