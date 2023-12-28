Orange Bowl Latest: Key Takeaways from the Georgia Bulldogs So Far

MIAMI, Fla. (WTVM) - Ahead of the Capitol One Orange Bowl, here is what we know so far out of the Georgia Bulldogs camp.

The Georgia Bulldogs will be taken on the undefeated Florida State Seminoles, in a game of respect following their latest CFP rankings.

Day One Recap: Next Man Up Mentality

Now on both sides of the game, both teams have players opt-out.

With that being said, several Georgia officials are now expecting key guys to step up. They’re not exactly sure who that will be yet, but they’re planning on several guys being in those positions.

“You know some of that remains to be seen. Right, there are some guys who have been battling through injuries, and they’ve been getting reps, and it will be a medical decision from the standpoint of Ron Courson and Coach Smart. But we get everybody ready from that standpoint and when you look at it. There are obviously, the linebackers. They are going to have to go and play a bigger role. But they’ve been doing that with Pop being out. You know, you. From that standpoint, I look at our defense and we’re really in a good position from a standpoint of playing with guys, who’ve played throughout the course of the year. And I don’t think we ever look at it like we have 11 starters. We look at it like, if you’re on the field, you’re a starter. And that’s how we prepare and so there is a bunch of guys, depending on the game situation will have the opportunity to step up,” Glenn Schumann, Georgia Defensive Coordinator said.

“Well, the biggest thing is it’s always kind of been like that way around here. You know at the University of Georgia, that’s how it goes, when you have a team that’s built with so many athletes and has so much talent and the type of leadership we have. It’s always next man up because you never know what could happen. So we practice that throughout the season and the amount of reps that we get in practice to get people prepared for when that does happen. Is a huge part of what we do. So I mean it’s always just kind of been a thing, so like when it happens, nobody is surprised. And everybody is ready when their number is called,” Malaki Starks, Georgia Defensive Back said.

“I would say, you know this is what you work for. I mean the moment is here. You know a lot of the time you practice so much, and then you finally get to play. So I mean for a lot of these young guys, you know their moment is finally here. So just take advantage of it,” Kamari Lassiter, Georgia Defensive Back said.

“Yeah just bring them with me, just kind of show them the way, show them how we do things here, and just push them,” Mykel Wiliams, Georgia Defensive Lineman said.

Day Two: How the Offense Scheme Will Look Going into Gameday

Following Thursday’s team press conference, here’s what we know so far.

The guys are locked in and laser-focused about the opportunity to play in another game.

Georgia Starting QB Carson Beck commented on his decision to return to UGA next season.

“I knew honestly the second after the game (SEC Championship) in my heart. Like this, a lot changed, and obviously, I have a lot to think about. But truly I knew like three days after the SEC Championship,” Beck said.

Offensive Coordinator Mike Bobo is planning for guys to step up in start TE Brock Bowers’s absence.

“We always have to say it, next man, up around here. So, you know that could happen at any moment at any time in any game, somebody goes down, you got to be ready. So we’re getting guys ready to go. For this football game, I think we’ve got to be efficient on first and second down because this team we’re playing is very, very good on third down defense and it’s gone come down to us being able to generate some explosive plays. And our quarterbacks got to put us in the right position and guys got to have to make plays when they have an opportunity,” Bobo said.

The run game will also be key in this upcoming matchup, according to Run Game Coordinator Dell McGee.

“You got to have some balance. We’re gonna attempt to run the football and Coach Bobo has to dial up, what’s working, so I think our O-line will come ready to play. And I know they’ll have a chip on their shoulder because we’re without Coach Searels and they’re gonna play their hearts out because we’re missing one of our one of our coaches and they love Coach Searels, so running game has always pivotal, and all games, situational football, and just look forward to the opportunity to perform in the Orange Bowl, McGee said.

Due to inclement weather, Thursday’s scheduled team practice has now been moved to Friday.

