PHOTOS: Investigators asking for public’s help in identifying persons of interest

By Jessie Gibson
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 3:06 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Investigators with the Columbus Police Department are asking for the public’s help in identifying individuals who are persons of interest connected to an ongoing crime investigation.

Details pertaining to this investigation are limited at this time.

PHOTOS: Investigators asking for public’s help in identifying persons of interest(Source: Columbus Police Dept.)
PHOTOS: Investigators asking for public’s help in identifying persons of interest(Source: Columbus Police Dept.)
PHOTOS: Investigators asking for public’s help in identifying persons of interest(Source: Columbus Police Dept.)

However, investigators are urging anyone who may recognize these individuals or have any information about their whereabouts to come forward.

Anyone with information should contact Cpl. C. Edenfield at 706-987-7564 or cedenfield@columbusga.org.

