Police pursuit ends in two-vehicle crash on Hwy. 29 in Chambers County

UNION SPRINGS, Ala. (WTVM) - A police pursuit has ended in a two-vehicle crash on Highway 29 in Chambers County after a Union Springs man allegedly stole a vehicle and held a victim at gunpoint.

On Dec. 27, a suspect allegedly stole a victim’s vehicle at gun point. The Lee County Sheriff’s Office says they spotted a stolen vehicle on I-85 and began following the vehicle.

The vehicle fled around mile marker 66 in Lee County - they say they lost sight of the vehicle near exit 77, or Fob James Dr. in Valley.

Lee County officials ended their search and were told Valley Police officers spotted the vehicle and began to follow the suspect near Valley High School on U.S. Hwy. 29 on December 28.

Officials say the suspect driving the stolen vehicle crashed into an uninvolved vehicle coming into the area at approximately 10:17 a.m. causing a road closure.

Northbound lanes of U.S. 29 near the 205 mile marker are currently blocked in Chambers County. Officials are undetermined on the amount of time the lanes will be closed.

It’s unknown at this time if there are any serious injuries.

ALEA and Valley Police Department are still investigating.

