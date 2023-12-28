Business Break
Police searching for fatal December car crash witnesses in Columbus

(MGN)
By Alexis Thornton
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 11:29 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus police are searching for witnesses from a deadly car crash in early December.

On Dec. 6, officers responded to a three-vehicle accident at the intersection of Macon Road and Chattsworth Road. According to officials, one of the drivers, Kim Anderson, was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

On Dec.16, Anderson died from the injuries.

Witnesses were on the scene as the crash happened, however, authorities say the witnesses did not stay at the scene until the police arrived.

Investigators are urgently seeking for those witnesses who saw the accident or offered aid.

Anyone with information please call the Columbus Police Department Motor Squad at 706-641-5990.

