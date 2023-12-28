Settling into a much cooler pattern

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Cooler weather is arriving as we speak and it sticks around for at least the first week of 2024. There is a chance of showers at times next week.

The much cooler weather is moving in and will stick around. (Source: WTVM Weather)

After some clouds early Thursday, it turns sunny quickly. It will be cool and a bit breezy. Highs in the low 50s north, mid 50s in Columbus/Phenix City/Auburn with some upper 50s south.

We'll be in the 40s and 50s Thursday as the sky turns mostly sunny. (Source: WTVM Weather)

Clear and cold tonight. Patchy frost possible early Friday as low dip into the upper 20s and lower 30s.

We'll be colder Friday morning, at or below freezing across the valley. (Source: WTVM Weather)

Sun mixed with clouds at times Friday as a disturbance moves through the Tennessee Valley. It should stay dry here though. Chilly and breezy throughout the day with most of us not getting out of the upper 40s; the best chance of low 50s will be in our southern areas like Eufaula and Americus.

Breezy at times the next several days. (Source: WTVM Weather)

We’ll have a seasonably chilly holiday weekend. More sun than clouds for most of it. Highs in the 50s, maybe near 60 in spots Sunday. Lows near freezing. As we ring in the new year Sunday evening, expect temperatures near 40 at midnight.

Staying cool to chilly though New Year's Day. (Source: WTVM Weather)

With another approaching front New Year’s Day, there is the potential for showers after sunrise. More rain possible at times mid to late next week as a series of systems approach and continue to reinforce the cool air. It likely stays near to slightly cooler than average through at least January 5, maybe January 10. However, we don’t expect anything too unseasonable for this time of year; no true arctic outbreaks are expected when it comes to temperatures.

More unsettled next week with a chance of rain starting New Year's Day. (Source: WTVM Weather)

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.