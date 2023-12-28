Sports Overtime College Football Bowl Season Preview

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - From the West Coast to the East Coast - the grind doesn’t stop Sports Leader 9.

WTVM will be providing coast-to-coast coverage of the upcoming college football bowl games featuring Alabama, Georgia and Auburn.

In Pasadena, California, our Jonathon Hoppe will have all coverage of the College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Rose Bowl featuring Alabama vs. Michigan on January 1. That game is set to air at 5 p.m. EST.

And in Miami, Florida, our Tony Reese will have coverage of the Capital One Orange Bowl featuring Georgia vs. Florida State on December 30. That game is set to air at 4 p.m. EST.

The coverage doesn’t stop there - as we will also have our Mackenzie Collins in Nashville, Tennessee at the Music City Bowl featuring Auburn vs. Maryland on December 30. That game is set to air at 2 p.m. EST right here on WTVM.

