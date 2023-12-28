Business Break
Southern Lifestyles
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Power of Goodwill
WTVM Deals
Contests

Sports Overtime College Football Bowl Season Preview

Sports Overtime College Football Bowl Season Preview
Sports Overtime College Football Bowl Season Preview(Source: WTVM)
By WTVM Web Team
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 10:03 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - From the West Coast to the East Coast - the grind doesn’t stop Sports Leader 9.

WTVM will be providing coast-to-coast coverage of the upcoming college football bowl games featuring Alabama, Georgia and Auburn.

In Pasadena, California, our Jonathon Hoppe will have all coverage of the College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Rose Bowl featuring Alabama vs. Michigan on January 1. That game is set to air at 5 p.m. EST.

And in Miami, Florida, our Tony Reese will have coverage of the Capital One Orange Bowl featuring Georgia vs. Florida State on December 30. That game is set to air at 4 p.m. EST.

The coverage doesn’t stop there - as we will also have our Mackenzie Collins in Nashville, Tennessee at the Music City Bowl featuring Auburn vs. Maryland on December 30. That game is set to air at 2 p.m. EST right here on WTVM.

You can see coverage of all of the games here.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting at Peachtree Mall in Columbus
One person injured in shooting outside Peachtree Mall, Columbus police confirm
Two sisters killed in car crash on Hwy. 190 in Pine Mountain
Sirena Saunders
Muscogee County public defender arrested on drug charges at scene of Rollins Way shooting
Suspects involved in North Columbus double shooting
Columbus police search for suspects in Rollins Way double shooting
Shooting at Peachtree Mall in Columbus
CPD releases statement on officer-involved shooting near Peachtree Mall

Latest News

The LaGrange Police Department arrested a second man in the December 20th fatal shooting on...
LaGrange police arrest second man in fatal shooting on Garfield Street
Man injured in shooting on Kings Mountain Court in Columbus
Nancy Drive shooting
Phenix City police investigating shooting near Nancy Drive
Man injured in shooting on Kings Mountain Court in Columbus