Business Break
Southern Lifestyles
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Power of Goodwill
WTVM Deals
Contests

Alabama aims to get medical marijuana program started in 2024

Members of the Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission say they are aiming to get the state’s medical marijuana program underway in 2024.
Members of the Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission say they are aiming to get the state’s...
Members of the Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission say they are aiming to get the state’s medical marijuana program underway in 2024.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 10:18 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Members of the Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission said Thursday they are aiming to get the state’s medical marijuana program underway in 2024 after a series of delays and legal disputes.

Commissioners voted 7-2 for a motion declaring they have no plans to pause license awards despite ongoing lawsuits and appeals from losing companies. Supporters said the motion is intended to convey a message that they will not delay the program any longer unless ordered to do so by a court.

“We’d like to move forward with these people, the slate of awards that we’ve had in the month of December, and just get this show on the road so the people can get their medicine,” Commissioner Sam Blakemore, a pharmacist, said during the meeting.

The commission earlier this month selected more than 20 companies to cultivate, process and sell medical marijuana in the state. Under commission rules, the licenses will be awarded after license fees are paid.

However, several companies have filed lawsuits challenging the license selection process as flawed and seeking to stop the awards. Montgomery Circuit Judge James Anderson held a hearing Thursday on the injunction request but did not issue an immediate ruling.

Twenty-six companies have also requested hearings with the commission after their license applications were rejected.

Medical marijuana remains unavailable in Alabama more than two years after lawmakers voted to legalize it in 2021. The state had to develop rules, and the selection process has been bogged down in disputes. Commissioners paused the license process several times during the ongoing dispute.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting at Peachtree Mall in Columbus
One person injured in shooting outside Peachtree Mall, Columbus police confirm
Two sisters killed in car crash on Hwy. 190 in Pine Mountain
Sirena Saunders
Muscogee County public defender arrested on drug charges at scene of Rollins Way shooting
Suspects involved in North Columbus double shooting
Columbus police search for suspects in Rollins Way double shooting
Shooting at Peachtree Mall in Columbus
CPD releases statement on officer-involved shooting near Peachtree Mall

Latest News

Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe waves during a welcome event at Disneyland on Wednesday, Dec....
Alabama’s Jalen Milroe says he overcame naysayers including Bill O’Brien to lead the Tide to the CFP
File photo of Alabama head football coach Nick Saban.
Alabama coaches don’t want players watching film on tablets out of fear of sign stealing
Michigan defensive back Mike Sainristil (0) celebrates with head coach Jim Harbaugh after the...
Harbaugh, Michigan savor trip to Disneyland after wild journey to CFP Rose Bowl semifinal
Marvin C. McClendon Jr. stands in the prisoner's dock during his arraignment in Lawrence...
Jury deadlocks in trial of Alabama man accused of 1988 killing of 11-year-old Massachusetts girl
The Rose Bowl Stadium will host the College Football Playoff Semifinal between top-ranked...
CFP matchups: Yards will be hard in Michigan-Alabama; red-zone success could decide Texas-Washington