Business Break
Southern Lifestyles
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Power of Goodwill
WTVM Deals
Contests

AMC Ritz 13 set to host 27th annual New Year’s Eve Lock-in

AMC Ritz 13
AMC Ritz 13(Source: AMC Ritz 13)
By Josiah Berry
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 1:45 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - AMC Ritz 13 is looking to ring in the new year with a bang as they are set to host a New Year’s Eve Lock-in event.

The event will take place on December 31, from 10:30 p.m. to 7 a.m. at AMC Ritz 13 located at 1683 Whittlesey Rd in Columbus.

New Year's Eve Lock in event
New Year's Eve Lock in event(Source: AMC Ritz 13)

The event is for the youth ages 5-15, and a chaperone is required for those under 9 years old. Admission is $35 per participant.

There will be unlimited Roller Skating, Miniature Golf, and Lazer Tag. The event will also have an arcade and a 50′s Classic Diner available all night.

Muscogee County Deputies will be on site providing security for the event.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting at Peachtree Mall in Columbus
One person injured in shooting outside Peachtree Mall, Columbus police confirm
Sirena Saunders
Muscogee County public defender arrested on drug charges at scene of Rollins Way shooting
Suspects involved in North Columbus double shooting
Columbus police search for suspects in Rollins Way double shooting
Shooting at Peachtree Mall in Columbus
CPD releases statement on officer-involved shooting near Peachtree Mall
Rigdon Rd and 10th St.
Heavy police presence near Rigdon Rd, 10th St intersection in Columbus, 1 injured

Latest News

Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc. host annual Kwanzaa Celebration in Columbus
Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc. hosts annual Kwanzaa Celebration in Columbus
Columbus Piedmont first Christmas baby of 2023
Piedmont Columbus Regional Hospital welcomes 2023 Christmas baby
Restaurants open on Christmas
LIST: Restaurants open on Christmas in the Chattahoochee Valley
Fantasy in Lights
Callaway Resort & Gardens expands Fantasy in Lights