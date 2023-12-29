AMC Ritz 13 set to host 27th annual New Year’s Eve Lock-in
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - AMC Ritz 13 is looking to ring in the new year with a bang as they are set to host a New Year’s Eve Lock-in event.
The event will take place on December 31, from 10:30 p.m. to 7 a.m. at AMC Ritz 13 located at 1683 Whittlesey Rd in Columbus.
The event is for the youth ages 5-15, and a chaperone is required for those under 9 years old. Admission is $35 per participant.
There will be unlimited Roller Skating, Miniature Golf, and Lazer Tag. The event will also have an arcade and a 50′s Classic Diner available all night.
Muscogee County Deputies will be on site providing security for the event.
