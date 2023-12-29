Business Break
Auburn man, teen arrested after multiple auto burglaries, theft

By Alexis Thornton
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 11:31 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Two suspects have been arrested after multiple auto burglary and theft charges.

22 -year-old Ladarren Howard Jackson and a 15-year-old juvenile were arrested Christmas Eve for multiple auto burglary and theft charges.

Jackson is charged with the following:

  • Three counts of unlawful breaking and entering into a vehicle
  • Two counts of theft of property third degree
  • Theft of property fourth degree
  • Attempting to elude law enforcement officer

The 15-year-old is charged with the following:

  • Three counts of unlawful breaking and entering into a vehicle
  • Two counts of theft of property third degree
  • Theft of property fourth degree

On Dec. 24, Auburn police officials say they responded to auto burglary call near the 500 block of Lee Road 57. Upon finding the suspects, officers say the vehicle fled the scene.

After the vehicle stopped near the 2100 block of Lee Road 61, APD says they arrested Jackson after trying to flee by foot and the juvenile was found by a deputy. Both suspects were arrested for multiple auto burglary charges.

The 15-year-old is currently in Lee County Youth Development Center awaiting Juvenile Probate Court while Jackson is held on a $16,000 bond in Lee County Jail.

