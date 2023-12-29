Chilly end to 2023 and start to 2024
Tyler’s forecast
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - If Santa got you a new jacket, you can put it to good use in the days ahead. A cooler than average stretch lasts through at least the first week of 2024 with showers at times next week.
Chilly and breezy Friday under a mix of sun and clouds. Clouds will be most abundant the farther north you go from Columbus and Phenix City. Highs in the upper 40s to near 50 degrees for most.
Partly to mostly cloudy tonight. Any moisture stays across far northern parts of Alabama and Georgia with a few flurries possible there. Lows early Saturday primarily between 32 and 36 degrees.
Some morning clouds should mix with more sun as Saturday progresses. A bit breezy and chilly with temperatures only topping out in the upper 40s and lower 50s. Frost is a good bet early Sunday with lows in the mid 20s to low 30s. Lots of sun will allow us to approach 60, but probably stay just shy in many spots.
A festive chill will be around for New Year’s eve celebrations. We’ll be somewhere between 40 and 45 around midnight. Spotty showers are possible New Year’s Day.
It appears there’s a better chance for some rain Wednesday afternoon through early Thursday morning and maybe again next weekend. We continue to see 50s for highs and 30s for lows.
