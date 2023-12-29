Chilly end to 2023 and start to 2024

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - If Santa got you a new jacket, you can put it to good use in the days ahead. A cooler than average stretch lasts through at least the first week of 2024 with showers at times next week.

It stays chilly and breezy throughout Friday. (Source: WTVM Weather)

Chilly and breezy Friday under a mix of sun and clouds. Clouds will be most abundant the farther north you go from Columbus and Phenix City. Highs in the upper 40s to near 50 degrees for most.

Highs between 45 and 50 degrees Friday. (Source: WTVM Weather)

Partly to mostly cloudy tonight. Any moisture stays across far northern parts of Alabama and Georgia with a few flurries possible there. Lows early Saturday primarily between 32 and 36 degrees.

We'll wake up to the 30s Saturday. (Source: WTVM Weather)

Some morning clouds should mix with more sun as Saturday progresses. A bit breezy and chilly with temperatures only topping out in the upper 40s and lower 50s. Frost is a good bet early Sunday with lows in the mid 20s to low 30s. Lots of sun will allow us to approach 60, but probably stay just shy in many spots.

Decreasing clouds Saturday with quite the chill. That will lead to frost in many spots Sunday morning. (Source: WTVM Weather)

A festive chill will be around for New Year’s eve celebrations. We’ll be somewhere between 40 and 45 around midnight. Spotty showers are possible New Year’s Day.

A seasonably chilly evening Sunday as we ring in the new year. (Source: WTVM Weather)

It appears there’s a better chance for some rain Wednesday afternoon through early Thursday morning and maybe again next weekend. We continue to see 50s for highs and 30s for lows.

Next week, we'll keep the chill but the pattern will be a little more unsettled with a chance of rain at times. (Source: WTVM Weather)

