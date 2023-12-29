Business Break
Chilly Weather to End 2023 & Kicking-Off 2024

Arianna’s Forecast
By Arianna Wittic
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 4:15 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - We are only three days away until 2024 kicks-off! Before then, tonight across the Valley expect temperatures in the low-30s with partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies. To our north in north Alabama and north Georgia, there looks to be enough moisture sticking around to see a few snow flurries tonight.

Tonight's Forecast
Tonight's Forecast(WTVM Weather)

The clouds look to stick around for the first part of the day on Saturday before some clearing occurs towards the evening and overnight hours; afternoon temperatures are expected to range from the upper-40s to low-50s once again. The clearer skies and chilly temperatures will lead to frost waking up on Sunday morning. The last day of 2023 calls for sunny to mostly sunny skies with afternoon temperatures near 60 degrees.

NYE & NYD Forecast
NYE & NYD Forecast(WTVM Weather)

Kicking off 2024 some isolated showers look to be in the area, but these showers do not look to be a wash out for any your New Year’s  day plans. Into midweek, another system will move through the area, with rain coverage between 40-50% for Wednesday and Wednesday night. These systems that bring rain will also help to reinforce some of those cooler temperatures for the first week of 2024! Have a safe and Happy New Year!

