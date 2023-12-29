Business Break
Columbus nightclubs can’t open or sell alcohol before midnight on New Year’s Eve

By Jessie Gibson
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 2:49 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - New Year’s Eve falls on a Sunday this year - leaving owners of bars and nightclubs in Columbus concerned about the laws that limit the sale of alcohol on Sunday.

Clubs can’t open or sell adult beverages until midnight New Year’s Eve.

But restaurants that get half of their revenue from food sales can sell alcohol starting at noon.

Columbus Mayor Skip Henderson says the state of Georgia allows local officials to pick one Sunday when nightclubs and bars can sell alcohol on Sunday - and the mayor says that day is not New Year’s Eve.

“We selected Super Bowl Sunday early in January of this year 2023,” said Mayor Henderson. “You only get one. On New Year’s Eve falling on a Sunday if you’re a bar or nightclub owner you can’t open until midnight.”

Check with your local bar to see if they’re planning to open at midnight, when it’s legal.

