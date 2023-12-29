Business Break
Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc. hosts annual Kwanzaa Celebration in Columbus

By Alexis Thornton
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 12:37 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Georgia Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. and Delta Life Development Foundation Inc. hosted their annual Kwanzaa Celebration.

The event took place on Dec. 28, at Greater Beallwood Baptist Church where attendees enjoyed African food dishes and a brief lesson on Kwanzaa. Gift baskets were also given to participants with the best African attire during a fashion contest.

“Pick up a book and educate your children and to make sure that they read the information and educate the children on what Kwanzaa is all about and the celebration and why its important to our heritage. And we do this because we want to expose the community and to let them know what Kwanzaa is all about,” said Brenda Williams, President of the Columbus, Ga Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc.

Organizers say families should educate their children on the holiday.

