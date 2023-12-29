Business Break
Southern Lifestyles
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Power of Goodwill
WTVM Deals
Contests

Family of 3 found dead in wealthy town

Police are investigating the deaths of a couple and their teenage daughter in a wealthy...
Police are investigating the deaths of a couple and their teenage daughter in a wealthy Massachusetts town as a “deadly incident of domestic violence.”(Gray News, file)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 11:44 AM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOVER, Mass. (AP) — Police are investigating the deaths of a couple and their teenage daughter in a wealthy Massachusetts town as a “deadly incident of domestic violence.”

Police in Dover, located about 19 miles west of Boston, said they discovered the bodies of an adult male, adult female and their teenage daughter at a home on Wilson’s Way after responding to a 911 call at about 7:30 p.m. Thursday from a relative who had stopped by to check on the family.

Investigators said they don’t believe there is any ongoing danger to the Dover community related to the deaths.

“Although the investigation is at a very preliminary stage, the evidence available at this time does not indicate the involvement of any outside party, but suggests that this is a deadly incident of domestic violence,” the Norfolk District Attorney’s Office said in a statement.

Dover is one of the richest communities in the state.

Investigators processed the crime scene through much of the night, and police are still working to contact family members, investigators said.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting at Peachtree Mall in Columbus
One person injured in shooting outside Peachtree Mall, Columbus police confirm
Sirena Saunders
Muscogee County public defender arrested on drug charges at scene of Rollins Way shooting
Suspects involved in North Columbus double shooting
Columbus police search for suspects in Rollins Way double shooting
Shooting at Peachtree Mall in Columbus
CPD releases statement on officer-involved shooting near Peachtree Mall
Rigdon Rd and 10th St.
Heavy police presence near Rigdon Rd, 10th St intersection in Columbus, 1 injured

Latest News

Pedro Soto, right, Savanah's father, comforts Rachel Soto, left, Savanah's grandmother, at a...
Texas police release new footage in murder investigation of pregnant woman, boyfriend
In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Emergency Service, firefighters work on a site of a...
Russia fires 122 missiles, 36 drones in what Ukraine calls the biggest aerial barrage of the war
15-year-old and Auburn man arrested after multiple auto burglaries and theft
Auburn man, teen arrested after multiple auto burglaries, theft
Police said they seek two people seen near where the bodies of a pregnant woman and her...
Surveillance video shows victim's car in deaths of couple