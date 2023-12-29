The Flying Biscuit Cafe’ now open in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Atlanta based restaurant, The Flying Biscuit Cafe’, is now open and ready to serve in Columbus.

The restaurant hosted their grand opening earlier this week and is located off 13th Street inside the Highside Market.

Chicken and waffles, biscuits and gravy, and strawberry cheesecake stuffed french toast, are just a few of the southern breakfast cuisines customers should expect at The Flying Biscuit Cafe’.

Besides their all day breakfast menu, the cafe’ offers various dietary needs including vegetarian, vegan, and gluten-friendly food options.

Columbus franchise owners, Jason and Ariel Esteves says they are happy about bringing The Flying Biscuit to Columbus.

“The Flying Biscuits is a place where you can bring your friend, your family, have a good time with a great atmosphere and enjoy amazing food.” said Jason

Hours of operation include:

Monday-Friday: 7 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Saturday-Sunday: 7 a.m. - 2p.m.

