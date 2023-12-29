Man wanted or attempted murder arrested in Columbus, sheriff says

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A man wanted by multiple law enforcement agencies on charges including attempted murder has been arrested in Muscogee County.

According to Sheriff Greg Countryman, the Phenix City Police Department was looking for Javius Thomas concerning a recent shooting.

On Dec. 29, Thomas was arrested by the Muscogee County Special Operations Unit and successfully taken to the Muscogee County Jail, charged with the following:

Four counts of attempted murder (Phenix City Police Department)

Shooting into an occupied dwelling (Phenix City Police Department)

Bench warrant (Harris County Sheriff’s Office)

Thomas also had multiple outstanding warrants from the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

