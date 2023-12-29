Business Break
Southern Lifestyles
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Power of Goodwill
WTVM Deals
Contests

Man wanted or attempted murder arrested in Columbus, sheriff says

Javius Thomas
Javius Thomas(Source: Muscogee County Sheriff's Office)
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 5:31 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A man wanted by multiple law enforcement agencies on charges including attempted murder has been arrested in Muscogee County.

According to Sheriff Greg Countryman, the Phenix City Police Department was looking for Javius Thomas concerning a recent shooting.

On Dec. 29, Thomas was arrested by the Muscogee County Special Operations Unit and successfully taken to the Muscogee County Jail, charged with the following:

  • Four counts of attempted murder (Phenix City Police Department)
  • Shooting into an occupied dwelling (Phenix City Police Department)
  • Bench warrant (Harris County Sheriff’s Office)

Thomas also had multiple outstanding warrants from the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting at Peachtree Mall in Columbus
One person injured in shooting outside Peachtree Mall, Columbus police confirm
Sirena Saunders
Muscogee County public defender arrested on drug charges at scene of Rollins Way shooting
Suspects involved in North Columbus double shooting
Columbus police search for suspects in Rollins Way double shooting
Shooting at Peachtree Mall in Columbus
CPD releases statement on officer-involved shooting near Peachtree Mall
Rigdon Rd and 10th St.
Heavy police presence near Rigdon Rd, 10th St intersection in Columbus, 1 injured

Latest News

Brent Allen Jones
Tuskegee man arrested in Auburn on stolen property charge
The Flying Biscuit Cafe’ is now open in Columbus
The Flying Biscuit Cafe’ now open in Columbus
The Flying Biscuit Cafe’ is now open in Columbus
The Flying Biscuit Cafe’ is now open in Columbus
Columbus nightclubs can't sell alcohol before midnight on New Year's Eve
Columbus nightclubs can’t open or sell alcohol before midnight on New Year’s Eve