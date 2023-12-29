Business Break
Southern Lifestyles
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Power of Goodwill
WTVM Deals
Contests

Tuskegee man arrested after shooting into moving vehicle in Auburn

By Alexis Thornton
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 11:24 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - A Tuskegee man is behind bars after shooting inside a moving vehicle.

24-year-old Isaiah Donta Rose, was arrested by Auburn and Opelika Police Department officials, Thursday, Dec. 28. Rose has been charged with shooting into an occupied vehicle.

OPD says they responded to a call regarding a suspect shooting inside of a moving vehicle while driving on I-85 on Dec. 28. Officers found the suspect near the 1100 block of Columbus Parkway in Opelika.

Rose is held on a $50,000 bond in Lee County Jail.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting at Peachtree Mall in Columbus
One person injured in shooting outside Peachtree Mall, Columbus police confirm
Sirena Saunders
Muscogee County public defender arrested on drug charges at scene of Rollins Way shooting
Suspects involved in North Columbus double shooting
Columbus police search for suspects in Rollins Way double shooting
Shooting at Peachtree Mall in Columbus
CPD releases statement on officer-involved shooting near Peachtree Mall
Rigdon Rd and 10th St.
Heavy police presence near Rigdon Rd, 10th St intersection in Columbus, 1 injured

Latest News

15-year-old and Auburn man arrested after multiple auto burglaries and theft
Auburn man, teen arrested after multiple auto burglaries, theft
15-year-old and Auburn man arrested after multiple auto burglaries and theft
Tuskegee man arrested after shooting in a moving vehicle in Auburn
Police pursuit ends in two-vehicle crash on Hwy. 29 in Chambers County
98-year-old, teen dead after two-vehicle crash on Hwy. 29 in Chambers Co.