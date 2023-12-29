Tuskegee man arrested after shooting into moving vehicle in Auburn

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - A Tuskegee man is behind bars after shooting inside a moving vehicle.

24-year-old Isaiah Donta Rose, was arrested by Auburn and Opelika Police Department officials, Thursday, Dec. 28. Rose has been charged with shooting into an occupied vehicle.

OPD says they responded to a call regarding a suspect shooting inside of a moving vehicle while driving on I-85 on Dec. 28. Officers found the suspect near the 1100 block of Columbus Parkway in Opelika.

Rose is held on a $50,000 bond in Lee County Jail.

