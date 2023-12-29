Business Break
Tuskegee man arrested in Auburn on stolen property charge

Brent Allen Jones
Brent Allen Jones(Source: Auburn Police Department)
By Josiah Berry
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 3:35 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - The Auburn Police Department has arrested a Tuskegee man on a stolen property charge.

According to officials, the arrest stems from police stopping a vehicle for a traffic violation near South College Street. They say the driver was identified as 39-year-old Brent Allen Jones.

Officials say that during the traffic stop, multiple firearms were located in the vehicle, one of which was stolen from another police jurisdiction. After officials confirmed Jones had stolen property, he was arrested for receiving stolen property (second-degree).

Jones was transported to the Lee County Jail and was held on a $3,000 bond.

