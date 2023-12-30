Business Break
Southern Lifestyles
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Power of Goodwill
WTVM Deals
Contests

Cat back home after sneakily tagging along in car for vacation, getting lost at airport

A cat that went missing at Tampa International Airport is now home safe and sound. (Source: WWSB)
By ABC7 Staff and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 12:02 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TAMPA, Fla. (WWSB/Gray News) – A cat that went missing at Tampa International Airport is now home safe and sound.

According to the airport, the cat named Sai – who was never supposed to be at the airport in the first place – went missing on Thursday.

Sai’s owner Hanna had recently moved to Germany to be with her husband who is stationed in the military. Hanna’s mother Karen has since been taking care of Sai.

But when Karen went to the Tampa airport Thursday to catch a flight, she was unaware that Sai had quietly tagged along in her car.

When Karen opened her car door in the airport’s parking garage, Sai jumped out and ran away.

Airport staff and police were alerted and sprang into action, searching for the cat.

Fortunately, airport workers spotted Sai in the parking garage later that night and captured him.

Sai is now in the care of a family friend until Karen returns home from her trip.

Copyright 2023 WWSB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting at Peachtree Mall in Columbus
CPD releases statement on officer-involved shooting near Peachtree Mall
Police pursuit ends in two-vehicle crash on Hwy. 29 in Chambers County
Man charged with reckless murder following two-vehicle crash on Hwy. 29 in Chambers Co.
Rigdon Rd and 10th St.
Heavy police presence near Rigdon Rd, 10th St intersection in Columbus, 1 injured
Sirena Saunders
Muscogee County public defender arrested on drug charges at scene of Rollins Way shooting
Shooting at Peachtree Mall in Columbus
One person injured in shooting outside Peachtree Mall, Columbus police confirm

Latest News

A Snapchat photo taken from a customer showed Scott Hosek standing at the front door of his...
Touching photo of restaurant owner waiting for customers goes viral, brings in booming business
A viral photo showed Scott Hosek standing at the front door of his nearly empty restaurant,...
Photo of restaurant owner waiting for customers goes viral
Javius Thomas
Man wanted or attempted murder arrested in Columbus, sheriff says
St. Mary's Road
Shooting investigation near St. Mary’s Rd leaves 3 people injured