Chilly but dry as we wrap up 2023, Rain possible in the first week of 2024
Tyler’s forecast
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A beautiful looking but chilly end to 2023. 2024 starts off the same way, temperature-wise. However, showers are in the forecast at times.
A mix of sun and clouds Saturday, especially in our northern areas, with more and more sun throughout the day across the entire region. Breezy with highs in the upper 40s north, low 50s elsewhere.
Clear and cold tonight with areas of frost developing toward Sunday morning. Lows primarily between 25 and 31 degrees, near 30 degrees in Columbus.
Lots of sun Sunday afternoon. Breezy at times with a milder afternoon on tap as highs climb into at least the upper 50s, low 60s in a few spots. New Year’s Eve festivities look dry but chilly Sunday night.
More clouds at times for New Year’s Day. It’s trending drier though as most of the moisture is expected to stay to our south. I still can’t rule out an isolated shower or two though. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
An active weather pattern will continue to reinforce the chilly air from day to day. There will be a couple systems moving in from the west that will give us at least the potential for scattered showers. Timing right now looks to be Wednesday afternoon and night and again around next Saturday.
