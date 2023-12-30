Chilly but dry as we wrap up 2023, Rain possible in the first week of 2024

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A beautiful looking but chilly end to 2023. 2024 starts off the same way, temperature-wise. However, showers are in the forecast at times.

A mix of sun and clouds Saturday, especially in our northern areas, with more and more sun throughout the day across the entire region. Breezy with highs in the upper 40s north, low 50s elsewhere.

More sun than clouds most of the weekend as the chill remains. There could be a few showers in spots New Year's Day. (Source: WTVM Weather)

Clear and cold tonight with areas of frost developing toward Sunday morning. Lows primarily between 25 and 31 degrees, near 30 degrees in Columbus.

Cold early Sunday with areas of frost. (Source: WTVM Weather)

Lots of sun Sunday afternoon. Breezy at times with a milder afternoon on tap as highs climb into at least the upper 50s, low 60s in a few spots. New Year’s Eve festivities look dry but chilly Sunday night.

Dry as we ring in the new year Sunday night with temperatures in the 40s. (Source: WTVM Weather)

More clouds at times for New Year’s Day. It’s trending drier though as most of the moisture is expected to stay to our south. I still can’t rule out an isolated shower or two though. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

A few showers are possible New Year's Day, but it looks like most of the moisture will stay to our south. (Source: WTVM Weather)

An active weather pattern will continue to reinforce the chilly air from day to day. There will be a couple systems moving in from the west that will give us at least the potential for scattered showers. Timing right now looks to be Wednesday afternoon and night and again around next Saturday.

While it stays chilly through next week, the first week of 2024, there could be some better rain chances around mid-week and again next weekend. (Source: WTVM Weather)

