Dry Conditions Ringing in 2024!

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - We are only two days away until 2024 kicks-off! Clouds will continue to move out of our area leaving behind clear skies during the overnight hours allowing temperatures to range from the upper-20s to low-30s. Waking up on the last day of 2023, patchy frost is possible, but throughout the day temperatures will rebound into the upper-50s and low-60s by the afternoon with lots of sunshine.

New Year's Eve Planner (WTVM Weather)

When ringing in the New Year expect mostly clear to partly cloudy skies overnight with dry conditions. Kicking off 2024, most of the Chattahoochee Valley will be dry with partly cloudy skies; however, we can’t rule out a stray shower for some areas south of Columbus. The next system to move through the region midweek increases the rain coverage leading to some scattered showers Wednesday evening into the overnight timeframe. Looking ahead to next weekend another round of showers looks to move in on Saturday, but we will continue to fine tune the forecast over the coming day.

Afternoon Temperatures (WTVM Weather)

Regardless of the rain, these systems will be used to reinforce below average temperatures Tuesday into next weekend with afternoon temperatures in the mid-50s. Have a safe and Happy New Year!

