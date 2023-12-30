Business Break
Former Lanett Panther to play against his cousin at the Rose Bowl

Former Lanett Panther to play against his cousin in Rose Bowl
Former Lanett Panther to play against his cousin in Rose Bowl(Clifford Story)
By Jonathon Hoppe
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 5:16 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LOS ANGELES, Ca. (WTVM) - Very few athletes get the opportunity to play at the Rose Bowl, known as “the Grandaddy of Them All.” Not only will former Lanett Panther Kristian Story get to play there on Monday, he’ll get to play against his cousin.

Kristian Story is a senior defensive back for Alabama and Micah Pollard is a sophomore linebacker for Michigan.

Sports Leader 9 caught up with Story and Pollard at Media Day on Saturday to learn more about what this moments means to them.

Plus, we spoke with Kristian’s parents, Clifford and Krisse, before making the trip out to California.

Stay with WTVM Sports Leader 9 for all things Rose Bowl from Pasadena, CA.

