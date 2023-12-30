Business Break
Shooting investigation near St. Mary’s Rd leaves 3 people injured

By Josiah Berry
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 11:08 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - According to officials, a shooting near St. Mary’s Road near Sheraton Estates has left three people injured.

Officials say that they were called to the area around 9 p.m. last night.

They say that the three injured victims are all in stable condition. It is also unknown at this time if a suspect or suspects have been arrested.

Stay with us on-air and online as we gather more details.

