Shooting investigation near St. Mary’s Rd leaves 3 people injured

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - According to officials, a shooting near St. Mary’s Road near Sheraton Estates has left three people injured.

Officials say that they were called to the area around 9 p.m. last night.

They say that the three injured victims are all in stable condition. It is also unknown at this time if a suspect or suspects have been arrested.

