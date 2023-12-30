Shooting investigation near St. Mary’s Rd leaves 3 people injured
Dec. 30, 2023
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - According to officials, a shooting near St. Mary’s Road near Sheraton Estates has left three people injured.
Officials say that they were called to the area around 9 p.m. last night.
They say that the three injured victims are all in stable condition. It is also unknown at this time if a suspect or suspects have been arrested.
