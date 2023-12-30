Business Break
Touching photo of restaurant owner waiting for customers goes viral, brings in booming business

A viral photo showed Scott Hosek standing at the front door of his nearly empty restaurant, waiting for customers. (Source: KOCO, social media, CNN)
By Kolby Terrell, KOCO via CNN Newsource
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 11:31 AM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
NORMAN, Okla. (KOCO) – An Oklahoma restaurant owner is experiencing the benefits of social media after a viral post brought in droves of customers.

Scott Hosek, the owner of a hot dog joint called Spirals, said he has seen a week’s worth of business in just one day after a social media post went viral.

A Snapchat photo taken by a customer showed Hosek standing at the front door of his nearly empty restaurant, looking out the window.

“He has been standing here waiting on customers to come in,” the customer captioned the photo, along with a pleading face emoji.

The photo went viral and tugged at the heartstrings of people nationwide. Now, business for Spirals is booming.

“It’s been a roller coaster ride for sure,” Hosek said. “We’ve had some people on Facebook tell us that they’re coming in from like Colorado or east Texas or someplace like that.”

For the last four years, the specialty hot dog joint’s sales have been up and down, especially at the beginning of the pandemic.

The customer who made the social media post said he never expected it to take off, but he’s happy to see the owner getting tons of business.

Now, Hosek is grateful for all the business.

“It makes you a believer in social media for sure; would love nothing more than to have this kind of traffic every day,” he said.

Copyright 2023 KOCO via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

