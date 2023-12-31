Behavioral expert shares how to help your teen deal with stress, depression

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - New Year’s Eve can be a fun time for many, but for others, the holidays can increase chances of stress and depression, especially for teens.

Clinical psychologist Dr. Josh Klapow says it’s common for many to feel stressed around the holidays, but making sure your teen knows they have support and options when dealing with those feelings is key in making sure the problem doesn’t become more serious.

From family to school, it’s common for teens to feel overwhelmed and even stressed, which can increase around the holidays.

Dr. Klapow says it’s important for them to have an outlet.

“The thing we have to be very intentional about is not trying to bury this and not talk about the feelings, because the feelings are there, and when we don’t talk about it and pretend it’s not there, that’s when we put our teens at greater risk,” Dr. Klapow says.

Dr. Klapow says it’s important to make sure your teen understands you’re an outlet, but that it’s normal if they choose someone else to talk to, such as a school counselor. He also recommends making sure your teen knows about the 988 crisis hotline in case of emergency.

Dr. Klapow also says if you think your teen may be having suicidal thoughts, don’t be afraid to ask them directly - it could be the difference.

