Can you shoot off fireworks during New Year’s Eve in Georgia? Here’s the answer

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - New Year’s Eve is known for its confetti, toasts, and — of course — fireworks. But what does the law have to say about that?

Georgia state law says you can shoot fireworks off any day between 10 a.m. and 11:59 p.m., as long as you’re not breaking a noise ordinance. But those hours are extended until 1 a.m. for special holidays, including Jan. 1.

RELATED: It’s almost 2024! Here are 4 New Year’s Eve events in Atlanta to celebrate

The other days with an extension are the last Saturday and Sunday in May near Memorial Day, July 3, July 4 and Labor Day.

However, you can’t shoot fireworks off within 100 yards of several sites, including:

an electric plant

a water treatment or waste-water treatment plant

a gas station

an electric substation

a jail or prison

a helicopter pad

a hospital, nursing home or other healthcare facility

a historic site or park

Atlanta police are urging safety during New Year celebrations. Don’t drink and drive, be aware of your surroundings and avoid celebratory gunfire, officers say.

RELATED: Atlanta police share safety tips for New Year celebrations

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.