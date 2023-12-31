Business Break
Can you shoot off fireworks during New Year’s Eve in Georgia? Here’s the answer

By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Dec. 31, 2023 at 3:00 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - New Year’s Eve is known for its confetti, toasts, and — of course — fireworks. But what does the law have to say about that?

Georgia state law says you can shoot fireworks off any day between 10 a.m. and 11:59 p.m., as long as you’re not breaking a noise ordinance. But those hours are extended until 1 a.m. for special holidays, including Jan. 1.

The other days with an extension are the last Saturday and Sunday in May near Memorial Day, July 3, July 4 and Labor Day.

However, you can’t shoot fireworks off within 100 yards of several sites, including:

  • an electric plant
  • a water treatment or waste-water treatment plant
  • a gas station
  • an electric substation
  • a jail or prison
  • a helicopter pad
  • a hospital, nursing home or other healthcare facility
  • a historic site or park

Atlanta police are urging safety during New Year celebrations. Don’t drink and drive, be aware of your surroundings and avoid celebratory gunfire, officers say.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

