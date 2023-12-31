A Cool and Crisp Start to NYE in the Valley

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - It’s a cold and crisp start to the last day of 2023 across the Valley. Temperatures this morning are below freezing in the mid to upper 20s and low 30s, so seeing frost this morning is highly likely. As today progresses, temperatures will warm up to the upper 50s with plenty of sunshine, but a few clouds will roll in later tonight as we get closer to midnight. For the first day of 2024, morning temperatures won’t be as cool as today, but will still be chilly in the mid to upper 30s. Monday will feature more sun than clouds as highs approach the upper 50s, but colder weather sets in once again for Tuesday. A dry cold front moves through the Valley late Monday night, dropping temperatures back below freezing for Tuesday morning. Temperatures this week will be slightly below average for the first week of January in the low to mid-50s. Overall the work week will be dry, but Wednesday will feature a slim chance of rain with the next best chance of rain for the Valley coming Saturday.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.