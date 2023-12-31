Georgia annihilates Florida State in 2023 Orange Bowl, 63-3

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (Atlanta News First) - The No. 6 Georgia Bulldogs ended the 2023 season on a high note, beating the No. 5 Florida State Seminoles in the 2023 Orange Bowl 63-3.

The Dawgs set the record for largest margin of victory in a bowl game, breaking their own record set last year during the National Championship last year against TCU.

Georgia spent most of the season ranked as the No. 1 team in the nation before losing to the Alabama Crimson Tide in the SEC Championship Game.

Florida State went undefeated in the regular season, including winning the ACC Championship. Many thought they should have been in the College Football Playoff, but the committee cited an injury to quarterback Jordan Travis as reason to keep them out of the big dance.

Injuries, opt-outs and transfers left the Seminoles without nearly two dozen players including both Travis and backup quarterback Tate Rodemaker, leaving the team to rely on third-string quarterback Brock Glenn. Wide receiver Keon Coleman, running Trey Benson and tight end Jaheim Bell were among the opt outs, leaving Glenn with even fewer weapons.

Georgia had fewer pieces missing, headlined by tight end Brock Bowers.

None of this mattered. The Dawgs steamrolled the Seminoles, going so far as to bench many starters, including Carson Beck, at halftime. Beck still ended his day with 203 yards and two touchdowns. Dawgs fans got an extended look at Gunnar Stockton, who excelled behind center.

Running back Kendall Milton ended his Georgia career on a high note, running for more than 100 yards and scoring Georgia’s first two touchdowns.

Beck and Milton were just two parts of a well-oiled machine; 17 Georgia players had at least one carry or reception.

Georgia’s defense was also stellar. Florida state only reached the red zone once, on their only scoring drive.

Both teams end the season with a 13-1 record, but one team certainly has to be feeling better than the other.

