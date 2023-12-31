Business Break
Southern Lifestyles
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Power of Goodwill
WTVM Deals
Contests

Georgia annihilates Florida State in 2023 Orange Bowl, 63-3

Georgia defensive back Javon Bullard (22) celebrates with Kamari Lassiter (3) and Julian...
Georgia defensive back Javon Bullard (22) celebrates with Kamari Lassiter (3) and Julian Humphrey (12) after intercepting a pass during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Missouri, Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023, in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)(John Bazemore | AP)
By Ellie Parker
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 7:28 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (Atlanta News First) - The No. 6 Georgia Bulldogs ended the 2023 season on a high note, beating the No. 5 Florida State Seminoles in the 2023 Orange Bowl 63-3.

The Dawgs set the record for largest margin of victory in a bowl game, breaking their own record set last year during the National Championship last year against TCU.

Georgia spent most of the season ranked as the No. 1 team in the nation before losing to the Alabama Crimson Tide in the SEC Championship Game.

Florida State went undefeated in the regular season, including winning the ACC Championship. Many thought they should have been in the College Football Playoff, but the committee cited an injury to quarterback Jordan Travis as reason to keep them out of the big dance.

Injuries, opt-outs and transfers left the Seminoles without nearly two dozen players including both Travis and backup quarterback Tate Rodemaker, leaving the team to rely on third-string quarterback Brock Glenn. Wide receiver Keon Coleman, running Trey Benson and tight end Jaheim Bell were among the opt outs, leaving Glenn with even fewer weapons.

Georgia had fewer pieces missing, headlined by tight end Brock Bowers.

None of this mattered. The Dawgs steamrolled the Seminoles, going so far as to bench many starters, including Carson Beck, at halftime. Beck still ended his day with 203 yards and two touchdowns. Dawgs fans got an extended look at Gunnar Stockton, who excelled behind center.

Running back Kendall Milton ended his Georgia career on a high note, running for more than 100 yards and scoring Georgia’s first two touchdowns.

Beck and Milton were just two parts of a well-oiled machine; 17 Georgia players had at least one carry or reception.

Georgia’s defense was also stellar. Florida state only reached the red zone once, on their only scoring drive.

Both teams end the season with a 13-1 record, but one team certainly has to be feeling better than the other.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting at Peachtree Mall in Columbus
CPD releases statement on officer-involved shooting near Peachtree Mall
Police pursuit ends in two-vehicle crash on Hwy. 29 in Chambers County
Man charged with reckless murder following two-vehicle crash on Hwy. 29 in Chambers Co.
Rigdon Rd and 10th St.
Heavy police presence near Rigdon Rd, 10th St intersection in Columbus, 1 injured
Sirena Saunders
Muscogee County public defender arrested on drug charges at scene of Rollins Way shooting
Shooting at Peachtree Mall in Columbus
One person injured in shooting outside Peachtree Mall, Columbus police confirm

Latest News

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart reacts on the sideline during the first half of an NCAA college...
Final Orange Bowl Presser: Head Coaches Kirby Smart and Mike Norvell speak
Ahead of the Capitol One Orange Bowl, here is what we know so far out of the Georgia Bulldogs...
Orange Bowl Latest: Key Takeaways from the Georgia Bulldogs So Far
Alabama offensive lineman Elijah Pritchett (57) warms up before Alabama's A-Day NCAA college...
Alabama offensive lineman accused of knowingly transmitting STD to another person
Georgia head coach Kirby Smart waits to walk onto the field before the Southeastern Conference...
Signing day: Georgia has top class with 5-star flip; Ohio St breathes sigh of relief on No. 1 player
Rose Bowl sign from front of stadium on Dec. 16, 1995 in Pasadena, California. (AP Photo/Chris...
Rose Bowl trip for Bama game isn’t cheap