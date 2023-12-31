Ringing in the New Year with Dry Skies

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Happy New Year’s Eve! Tonight, across the Valley expect dry conditions with partly cloudy skies, which is good news for any festivities for ringing in the new year when the clock strikes midnight.

New Year's Eve Planner (WTVM Weather)

Temperatures waking up on New Years Day will range from the mid- to upper-30s with clouds sticking around. On New Year’s Day dry conditions will persist with some clouds in the morning and sunshine in the afternoon with breezy conditions; afternoon temperatures look to climb into upper-50s to low-60s. Thanks to a dry cold front moving through the area on Monday, Tuesday will be a day filled with lots of sunshine and temperatures in the mid-50s. The next system will increase rain coverage in the afternoon and overnight time frame on Wednesday, before dry conditions return Thursday and Friday. This pattern of unsettled weather will continue for the first week of the 2024 with scattered showers returning for the beginning of the weekend.

Rain Coverage (WTVM Weather)

Regardless of the rain temperatures look to sit in the low- to mid-50s for through Friday and waking up Tuesday and Wednesday morning with temperatures in the upper-20s and low-30s. Have a safe and Happy New Year!

