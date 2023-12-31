Business Break
Southern Lifestyles
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Power of Goodwill
WTVM Deals
Contests

Ringing in the New Year with Dry Skies

Arianna’s Forecast
NYD Climatology
NYD Climatology(WTVM Weather)
By Arianna Wittic
Published: Dec. 31, 2023 at 4:41 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Happy New Year’s Eve! Tonight, across the Valley expect dry conditions with partly cloudy skies, which is good news for any festivities for ringing in the new year when the clock strikes midnight.

New Year's Eve Planner
New Year's Eve Planner(WTVM Weather)

Temperatures waking up on New Years Day will range from the mid- to upper-30s with clouds sticking around. On New Year’s Day dry conditions will persist with some clouds in the morning and sunshine in the afternoon with breezy conditions; afternoon temperatures look to climb into upper-50s to low-60s. Thanks to a dry cold front moving through the area on Monday, Tuesday will be a day filled with lots of sunshine and temperatures in the mid-50s. The next system will increase rain coverage in the afternoon and overnight time frame on Wednesday, before dry conditions return Thursday and Friday. This pattern of unsettled weather will continue for the first week of the 2024 with scattered showers returning for the beginning of the weekend.

Rain Coverage
Rain Coverage(WTVM Weather)

Regardless of the rain temperatures look to sit in the low- to mid-50s for through Friday and waking up Tuesday and Wednesday morning with temperatures in the upper-20s and low-30s. Have a safe and Happy New Year!

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police pursuit ends in two-vehicle crash on Hwy. 29 in Chambers County
Man charged with reckless murder following two-vehicle crash on Hwy. 29 in Chambers Co.
Columbus nightclubs can't sell alcohol before midnight on New Year's Eve
Columbus nightclubs can’t open or sell alcohol before midnight on New Year’s Eve
Restaurants open on Christmas
LIST: Restaurants open on Christmas in the Chattahoochee Valley
FILE: Police lights
Hurtsboro woman killed in two-vehicle crash near Phenix City
North Columbus arrested for stolen vehicle, other charges
2 arrested for meth found in stolen vehicle during traffic stop in North Columbus

Latest News

3-Day Forecast WTVM
A Cool and Crisp Start to NYE in the Valley
Saturday Evening Weather on the Go
Saturday Evening Weather on the Go
New Year's Eve Planner
Dry Conditions Ringing in 2024!
More sun than clouds most of the weekend as the chill remains. There could be a few showers in...
Chilly but dry as we wrap up 2023, Rain possible in the first week of 2024