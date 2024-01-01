Piedmont Columbus Regional welcomes first baby of 2024
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 3:03 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A new year brings new beginnings and in some cases, a new bundle of joy!
Piedmont Columbus Regional welcomed the first baby born in the city of Columbus in 2024!
Eloise James Borum, was born Jan. 1 at 12:57 a.m. at Piedmont Columbus Regional Midtown.
She entered the world weighing 7 pounds and 6 ounces and is 21 inches long.
We send our congratulations to proud parents Cason and Blair on the birth of their first child!
Copyright 2024 WTVM. All rights reserved.