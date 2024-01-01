Business Break
Southern Lifestyles
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Power of Goodwill
WTVM Deals
Contests

Starting 2024 with Dry Conditions

Arianna’s Forecast
NYD Climatology
NYD Climatology(WTVM Weather)
By Arianna Wittic
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 1:41 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Happy New Year! We are kicking off 2024 with dry conditions and temperatures in the upper-50s to low-60s. Thanks to a dry cold front moving through the area today, expect clear skies tonight and temperatures to cool overnight. Waking up on Tuesday morning expect temperatures to range from the mid- to upper-20s, before warming in the afternoon to the mid-50s. Throughout the day on Tuesday, more clouds will move back into the area ahead of the next system that brings rain to the Valley on Wednesday. The majority of the rain looks to move into our area on Wednesday afternoon and through the overnight timeframe. Wednesday is a big travel day for some so the rain may cause delays for portions of the southeast. Thursday and Friday are look to have dry conditions with mostly sunny skies before rain returns to the forecast on Saturday. Afternoon temperatures on Wednesday look to sit in the upper-40s before returning to the mid-50s on Thursday and Friday. Have a safe and Happy New Year!

Copyright 2024 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police pursuit ends in two-vehicle crash on Hwy. 29 in Chambers County
Man charged with reckless murder following two-vehicle crash on Hwy. 29 in Chambers Co.
Columbus nightclubs can't sell alcohol before midnight on New Year's Eve
Columbus nightclubs can’t open or sell alcohol before midnight on New Year’s Eve
FILE: Police lights
Hurtsboro woman killed in two-vehicle crash near Phenix City
Restaurants open on Christmas
LIST: Restaurants open on Christmas in the Chattahoochee Valley
North Columbus arrested for stolen vehicle, other charges
2 arrested for meth found in stolen vehicle during traffic stop in North Columbus

Latest News

Sunday Evening Weather on the Go
Sunday Evening Weather on the Go
NYD Climatology
Ringing in the New Year with Dry Skies
3-Day Forecast WTVM
A Cool and Crisp Start to NYE in the Valley
Saturday Evening Weather on the Go
Saturday Evening Weather on the Go