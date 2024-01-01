Starting 2024 with Dry Conditions

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Happy New Year! We are kicking off 2024 with dry conditions and temperatures in the upper-50s to low-60s. Thanks to a dry cold front moving through the area today, expect clear skies tonight and temperatures to cool overnight. Waking up on Tuesday morning expect temperatures to range from the mid- to upper-20s, before warming in the afternoon to the mid-50s. Throughout the day on Tuesday, more clouds will move back into the area ahead of the next system that brings rain to the Valley on Wednesday. The majority of the rain looks to move into our area on Wednesday afternoon and through the overnight timeframe. Wednesday is a big travel day for some so the rain may cause delays for portions of the southeast. Thursday and Friday are look to have dry conditions with mostly sunny skies before rain returns to the forecast on Saturday. Afternoon temperatures on Wednesday look to sit in the upper-40s before returning to the mid-50s on Thursday and Friday. Have a safe and Happy New Year!

