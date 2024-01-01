Business Break
Two injured in shooting on St. Mary’s Road in Columbus

Police Lights Generic
Police Lights Generic(MGN)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 9:41 AM EST
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is investigating a shooting that left two people injured.

According to officials, the shooting occurred around 12:55 a.m. on January 1 - on St. Mary’s Road near Irwin Way.

Officials say two victims were injured in the shooting, however, their injuries are non-life threatening.

There have been no arrests at this time.

