Two injured in shooting on St. Mary’s Road in Columbus
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 9:41 AM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is investigating a shooting that left two people injured.
According to officials, the shooting occurred around 12:55 a.m. on January 1 - on St. Mary’s Road near Irwin Way.
Officials say two victims were injured in the shooting, however, their injuries are non-life threatening.
There have been no arrests at this time.
