Alabama comes up short in overtime, loses to Michigan, 27-20, in the Rose Bowl

1 2 3 4 OT FINAL #4 ALABAMA 7 3 0 10 0 20 # 1 MICHIGAN 7 6 0 7 7 27

1st Quarter

Alabama won the coin toss and deferred to the second half. On Michigan’s first play from scrimmage, quarterback J.J. McCarthy dropped back under pressure and was picked off by Caleb Downs, but the call was reversed after replay showed Downs was out of bounds before the catch.

The Tide forced Michigan to punt, but Bama’s offense gave up two sacks on their way to a three-and-out.

Michigan’s Semaj Morgan muffed the punt and Quandarrius Robinson fell on it at the Michigan 44-yard-line to give Alabama the ball back.

After converting by inches on 3rd and 1, Jalen Milroe recovered a low snap to hand it off to Jase McClellan who rushed up the middle for a 34-yard touchdown to put Alabama up 7-0.

On Michigan’s next drive, Jaylen Key took a 2nd down pitch 21 yards to the Alabama 48-yard-line for a first down. McCarthy kept the ball on 3rd down, but came up just short of the first down. Harbaugh chose to go for it on 4th and 1 and Blake Corum busted through the middle for a first down.

A 19-yard catch on the left sideline gave Michigan possession inside the redzone. Two plays later, McCarthy threw a short pass to Corum who ran in for an 8-yard touchdown pass to tie the game at 7-7.

Milroe’s rush on 3rd down came up short, forcing Alabama to punt on their next drive.

A personal foul on Michigan negated a 1st down run as the first quarter came to an end.

2nd Quarter

After forcing Michigan to punt, Alabama’s offense gave up two sacks for a loss of 14 yards. On 3rd and 23, Milroe ran for 12 yards and was forced to punt on 4th down.

Alex Orji came in at quarterback for the Wolverines and rushed for four yards, but two incomplete passes by McCarthy forced Michigan to give the ball back to the Tide at their own 30-yard-line.

Michigan’s next drive saw two consecutive pass plays go for first downs, including a 20-yard pass downfield. Three plays later, Tyler Morris caught a short pass and then ran down the sideline for a 38-yard touchdown to give Michigan their first lead of the day. The snap flew past the holder on the point-after attempt, leaving the Wolverines with a 13-7 lead.

Isaiah Bond caught a 29-yard pass to start Bama’s next drive. Later in the drive, Alabama was facing 2nd and 15 near midfield when Milroe scrambled for 17 to pick up the first down in Michigan territory. Milroe, however, took a fifth sack on third down. Will Reichard came in and made a 50-yard field goal to cut into Michigan’s lead, 13-10, as the game went into halftime.

3rd Quarter

Alabama received the second half kick a yard deep into the endzone and only returned it to the 14-yard-line. Two solid runs by Justice Haynes and another by McClellan gave the Tide a set of first downs. However, snapping issues busted Alabama’s drive as the Tide lost 19 yards on back-to-back plays.

Alabama took over again with just over three minutes left in the quarter. A quarterback keeper by Milroe put the Tide into Michigan territory. Two plays later, he avoided another near sack to scramble for another 1st down.

Bama got into the redzone when Milroe found Bond in a gap in the zone defense for a 9-yard gain to the 16-yard-line.

4th Quarter

On the first play of the 4th quarter, Milroe busted through the middle 18 yards to get to the 3-yard-line. McClellan punched it on the next play to put Alabama up 17-13.

After forcing Michigan to punt, Milroe stumbles and had the ball stripped before Quinten Johnson fell on it for the Wolverines near midfield. Michigan’s drive stalled, however, and James Turner’s 49-yard field goal attempt went wide left with 10:40 left in the game.

Alabama’s next drive saw the Tide start quick with a 1st own run by McClellan. Three plays later, another 1st down run was negated by a penalty. One 3rd and 9, Milroe was sacked for the sixth time on the night for a five yard loss. Reichard nailed another long field goal, this time from 52 yards out, to put Alabama up 20-13.

Bama stopped Michigan short on 3rd down on the next possession, but on 4th and 2, McCarthy found Corum wide open on the right side for a short completion that was turned into a 35-yard catch and run.

Two plays later, Roman Wilson caught 29-yard pass at the Alabama 5-yard-line. Alabama burned through two timeouts to preserve time with less than three minutes left in the game. On 2nd-and-4, McCarthy threw a touchdown pass to Roman Wilson to tie the game at 20-20.

After converting a 1st down, Milroe threw two incomplete passes before a short pass to McClellan was six yards short of the 1st down.

Jake Thaw muffed the punt inside the 10-yard-line, but he picked it up and was tackled inside the 2-yard-line.

Michigan would run the ball once and then take a knee to take it into overtime.

Overtime

Michigan took the ball first in overtime and only needed two plays for Corum to find the endzone on an 8-yard run to put the Wolverines up 27-20.

On the second play of Bama’s overtime possession, Milroe rushed for a 15-yard gain and a first down. A rush for no gain and a 5-yard loss by McClellan put Alabama facing 3rd and goal from the 14-yard-line. Jermaine Burton caught a pass at the three, leaving Bama with a 4th-and-goal.

Jalen Milroe tried to run up the middle for the touchdown, but came up short, giving Michigan the 27-20 victory.

