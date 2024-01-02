Business Break
Southern Lifestyles
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Power of Goodwill
WTVM Deals
Contests

‘Beverly Hills, 90210′ star Ian Ziering allegedly attacked by bikers

FILE - Ian Ziering poses at a photocall for the 10th anniversary of "Sharknado" at Comic-Con...
FILE - Ian Ziering poses at a photocall for the 10th anniversary of "Sharknado" at Comic-Con International at The Hilton Bayfront on Thursday, July 20, 2023, in San Diego.(Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 9:29 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Former “Beverly Hills, 90210″ star Ian Ziering was involved in an apparent altercation with multiple bikers in Los Angeles on New Year’s Eve.

In a video obtained and published by TMZ, the actor is surrounded by a group of people riding mini-bikes on Hollywood Boulevard.

Eventually, Ziering gets out of his car and gets into a physical altercation with one of the bikers. This leads to the other bikers surrounding the actor and attacking him.

Ziering appears to run away from the group.

It is still not clear what happened before the video.

Ziering’s 12-year-old daughter Mia was present during the ordeal.

He issued a statement on Instagram Monday saying he was protecting himself and that while he and his daughter were not physically hurt, he is concerned about what happened.

As of Sunday, police had not made any arrests.

Copyright 2024 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police pursuit ends in two-vehicle crash on Hwy. 29 in Chambers County
Man charged with reckless murder following two-vehicle crash on Hwy. 29 in Chambers Co.
Columbus nightclubs can't sell alcohol before midnight on New Year's Eve
Columbus nightclubs can’t open or sell alcohol before midnight on New Year’s Eve
FILE: Police lights
Hurtsboro woman killed in two-vehicle crash near Phenix City
North Columbus arrested for stolen vehicle, other charges
2 arrested for meth found in stolen vehicle during traffic stop in North Columbus
PHOTOS: Investigators asking for public’s help in identifying persons of interest
PHOTOS: Investigators asking for public’s help in identifying persons of interest

Latest News

The plan would have limited judicial powers. (Source: CNN/Getty Images/GPO ISRAEL/POOL VIA...
Israel's supreme court strikes down controversial change
Critically Missing
Columbus Police searching for critically missing woman
Palestinians inspect the damage of a destroyed house following Israeli airstrikes on Khan...
Israel says it will defend itself against genocide accusations at world court filed by South Africa
A Japan Airlines plane carrying hundreds of passengers burst into flames on landing at Tokyo’s...
RAW: Japan Airlines plane burns on tarmac