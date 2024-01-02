Clouds, Showers, & Chilly Temperatures Wednesday

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Hopefully you enjoyed the dry weather over the past couple of days, because we are entering a time with an active weather pattern.

Wednesday Afternoon Showers (WTVM Weather)

The first system moves into the area tomorrow, with scattered showers picking up around the lunch time hour and lasting into the early night timeframe. Thursday and Friday look to see dry conditions with sunny to mostly sunny skies ahead of the next system which moves in Saturday. The second system looks to begin to move into the region Friday overnight and stick around through the Saturday morning, bringing rain likely at times and windy conditions.

Rain Coverage (WTVM Weather)

The final system looks to move into our area between late Monday into Tuesday, this system is expected to bring rain and some storms, but over the next few days we will fine tune the forecast to better help time out when this system moves into our area. As for those temperatures, chilly mornings to start Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday with temperatures in the upper-20s to low-30s.

Afternoon Temperatures (WTVM Weather)

Afternoon temperatures on Wednesday expected to sit in the mid- to upper-40s, with the mid-50s returning by Thursday and Friday afternoon.

