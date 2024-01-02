Business Break
Southern Lifestyles
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Power of Goodwill
WTVM Deals
Contests

Clouds, Showers, & Chilly Temperatures Wednesday

Arianna’s Forecast
By Arianna Wittic
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 4:53 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Hopefully you enjoyed the dry weather over the past couple of days, because we are entering a time with an active weather pattern.

Wednesday Afternoon Showers
Wednesday Afternoon Showers(WTVM Weather)

The first system moves into the area tomorrow, with scattered showers picking up around the lunch time hour and lasting into the early night timeframe. Thursday and Friday look to see dry conditions with sunny to mostly sunny skies ahead of the next system which moves in Saturday. The second system looks to begin to move into the region Friday overnight and stick around through the Saturday morning, bringing rain likely at times and windy conditions.

Rain Coverage
Rain Coverage(WTVM Weather)

The final system looks to move into our area between late Monday into Tuesday, this system is expected to bring rain and some storms, but over the next few days we will fine tune the forecast to better help time out when this system moves into our area. As for those temperatures, chilly mornings to start Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday with temperatures in the upper-20s to low-30s.

Afternoon Temperatures
Afternoon Temperatures(WTVM Weather)

Afternoon temperatures on Wednesday expected to sit in the mid- to upper-40s, with the mid-50s returning by Thursday and Friday afternoon.

Copyright 2024 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police pursuit ends in two-vehicle crash on Hwy. 29 in Chambers County
Man charged with reckless murder following two-vehicle crash on Hwy. 29 in Chambers Co.
Columbus nightclubs can't sell alcohol before midnight on New Year's Eve
Columbus nightclubs can’t open or sell alcohol before midnight on New Year’s Eve
FILE: Police lights
Hurtsboro woman killed in two-vehicle crash near Phenix City
North Columbus arrested for stolen vehicle, other charges
2 arrested for meth found in stolen vehicle during traffic stop in North Columbus
PHOTOS: Investigators asking for public’s help in identifying persons of interest
PHOTOS: Investigators asking for public’s help in identifying persons of interest

Latest News

Plenty of chilly temperatures Tuesday despite all the sun.
From lots of sun Tuesday to showers Wednesday
Sunny Tuesday, showers move in by Wednesday afternoon.
Tuesday Morning Weather on the Go
NYD Climatology
Starting 2024 with Dry Conditions
Sunday Evening Weather on the Go
Sunday Evening Weather on the Go