Columbus bakery announces closure after 20+ years of business

Columbus Corner Bakery
Columbus Corner Bakery(Source: Columbus Corner Bakery)
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 11:47 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A beloved, longstanding Columbus bakery has officially closed its doors.

According to Columbus Corner Bakery’s Facebook page, the business did not come to a decision easily.

The bakery says they are aware of previous orders that have been placed and ask that customers remain patient while they reach out regarding those orders.

Columbus Corner Bakery has served the community for over 20 years at 5727 Moon Road. They will truly be missed.

