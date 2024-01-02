Business Break
Southern Lifestyles
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Power of Goodwill
WTVM Deals
Contests

Columbus Police searching for critically missing woman

Critically Missing
Critically Missing(CPD)
By Mackenzie Collins
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 9:25 AM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is asking for help in locating 32-year-old Kyla Alexander. She was last seen in the 1400 block of 19th Street (Lake Bottom) on Monday, Jan. 2, 2024 at approximately 4:56 a.m.

She was wearing an oversized gray hoodie and light green shorts, with black shoes. Police say she is in mental crisis with suicidal ideations.

If you have any information concerning this critically missing person, please contact 911 or Sergeant L. Zieverink at 706-326-6662.

Copyright 2024 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police pursuit ends in two-vehicle crash on Hwy. 29 in Chambers County
Man charged with reckless murder following two-vehicle crash on Hwy. 29 in Chambers Co.
Columbus nightclubs can't sell alcohol before midnight on New Year's Eve
Columbus nightclubs can’t open or sell alcohol before midnight on New Year’s Eve
FILE: Police lights
Hurtsboro woman killed in two-vehicle crash near Phenix City
North Columbus arrested for stolen vehicle, other charges
2 arrested for meth found in stolen vehicle during traffic stop in North Columbus
PHOTOS: Investigators asking for public’s help in identifying persons of interest
PHOTOS: Investigators asking for public’s help in identifying persons of interest

Latest News

MILITARY MATTERS: Marine Vet Battling Terminal Cancer Gets Final Wish In Tank On Fort Moore
MILITARY MATTERS: Marine Vet Battling Terminal Cancer Gets Final Wish In Tank On Fort Moore
MILITARY MATTERS: Retired Marine Colonel Runs Weekly Marathons To Help Wounded Warriors
MILITARY MATTERS: Retired Marine Colonel Runs Weekly Marathons To Help Wounded Warriors
MILITARY MATTERS: Marine Writes Book “We Don’t Want You Uncle Sam” On Gen Z And Recruiting
MILITARY MATTERS: Marine Writes Book “We Don’t Want You Uncle Sam” On Gen Z And Recruiting
MILITARY MATTERS: Combat Boots To The Boardroom Non-profit Helping GA Veterans With PTSD
MILITARY MATTERS: Combat Boots To The Boardroom Non-profit Helping GA Veterans With PTSD