Columbus Police searching for critically missing woman

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is asking for help in locating 32-year-old Kyla Alexander. She was last seen in the 1400 block of 19th Street (Lake Bottom) on Monday, Jan. 2, 2024 at approximately 4:56 a.m.

She was wearing an oversized gray hoodie and light green shorts, with black shoes. Police say she is in mental crisis with suicidal ideations.

If you have any information concerning this critically missing person, please contact 911 or Sergeant L. Zieverink at 706-326-6662.

