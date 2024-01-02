Business Break
Southern Lifestyles
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Power of Goodwill
WTVM Deals
Contests

Columbus Trade Center set to host annual ‘Sip and Shop’ event

Sip and Shop
Sip and Shop(Source: Hannah Shipworth)
By Alexis Thornton
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 4:14 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Enjoy a night of champagne and more at a Columbus based annual “Sip and Shop” event.

The Columbus Convention & Trade Center and Uptown Columbus are hosting their annual event, “Sip and Shop” on Thursday, Jan. 25.

The goal of this event is for community business owners to showcase their items and services to the Columbus community.

Jewelry artists, boutiques, and beauty salons are a few other festivities guests can expect to enjoy. The event will last from 5 p.m. - 8 p.m. at the Columbus Ga. Convention and Trade Center - 801 Front Avenue.

Tickets are $10 and can be purchased at the door or on Eventbrite.

Copyright 2024 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police pursuit ends in two-vehicle crash on Hwy. 29 in Chambers County
Man charged with reckless murder following two-vehicle crash on Hwy. 29 in Chambers Co.
Columbus nightclubs can't sell alcohol before midnight on New Year's Eve
Columbus nightclubs can’t open or sell alcohol before midnight on New Year’s Eve
FILE: Police lights
Hurtsboro woman killed in two-vehicle crash near Phenix City
North Columbus arrested for stolen vehicle, other charges
2 arrested for meth found in stolen vehicle during traffic stop in North Columbus
PHOTOS: Investigators asking for public’s help in identifying persons of interest
PHOTOS: Investigators asking for public’s help in identifying persons of interest

Latest News

Daddy Daughter Dance
Phenix City Park and Recreations set to host Daddy Daughter Dance
Columbus Corner Bakery
Columbus bakery announces closure after 20+ years of business
Piedmont Columbus Regional welcomes first baby of 2024
Piedmont Columbus Regional welcomes first baby of 2024
The Flying Biscuit Cafe’ is now open in Columbus
The Flying Biscuit Cafe’ now open in Columbus