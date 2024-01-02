Columbus Trade Center set to host annual ‘Sip and Shop’ event

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Enjoy a night of champagne and more at a Columbus based annual “Sip and Shop” event.

The Columbus Convention & Trade Center and Uptown Columbus are hosting their annual event, “Sip and Shop” on Thursday, Jan. 25.

The goal of this event is for community business owners to showcase their items and services to the Columbus community.

Jewelry artists, boutiques, and beauty salons are a few other festivities guests can expect to enjoy. The event will last from 5 p.m. - 8 p.m. at the Columbus Ga. Convention and Trade Center - 801 Front Avenue.

Tickets are $10 and can be purchased at the door or on Eventbrite.

Copyright 2024 WTVM. All rights reserved.