From lots of sun Tuesday to showers Wednesday
Tyler’s forecast
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - After a quiet but chilly stretch of weather, the pattern turns more active this week with rain expected every three days or so.
Plenty of sun on this Tuesday. A few high clouds begin to roll in mid to late afternoon, which should make for a nice sunset. Highs in the low to mid 50s.
Increasing clouds tonight. Patchy frost is possible early Wednesday if we don’t cloud up too much given the calm winds in place. Lows in the upper 20s north with mostly low to maybe mid 30s elsewhere.
Pretty overcast Wednesday. While it will be a dry start to the day, a batch of showers is expected to move into our southern counties by late morning and spread north and east through the afternoon. We’re expecting around 60-70% rain coverage. While rain amounts shouldn’t be that impressive, it will be a cold rain. Highs are only expected to climb into the mid to upper 40s. Rain quickly comes to an end Wednesday evening.
We’re back to the sunshine and dry weather Thursday and most of Friday. Morning freezes will be followed up by 50s in the afternoon. A second system provides a rain chance Friday night into Saturday. Right now, it appears the wettest time will be Saturday morning but stay tuned.
Yet another system, and perhaps quite a bit stronger, is forecast to move through Monday night and Tuesday of next week. This is thanks to an active subtropical jet stream.
