From lots of sun Tuesday to showers Wednesday

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - After a quiet but chilly stretch of weather, the pattern turns more active this week with rain expected every three days or so.

Plenty of sun on this Tuesday. A few high clouds begin to roll in mid to late afternoon, which should make for a nice sunset. Highs in the low to mid 50s.

Plenty of chilly temperatures Tuesday despite all the sun. (Source: WTVM Weather)

Increasing clouds tonight. Patchy frost is possible early Wednesday if we don’t cloud up too much given the calm winds in place. Lows in the upper 20s north with mostly low to maybe mid 30s elsewhere.

Pretty overcast Wednesday. While it will be a dry start to the day, a batch of showers is expected to move into our southern counties by late morning and spread north and east through the afternoon. We’re expecting around 60-70% rain coverage. While rain amounts shouldn’t be that impressive, it will be a cold rain. Highs are only expected to climb into the mid to upper 40s. Rain quickly comes to an end Wednesday evening.

Showers move in from the south Wednesday starting around late morning or early afternoon. It will be a chilly rain. (Source: WTVM Weather)

We’re back to the sunshine and dry weather Thursday and most of Friday. Morning freezes will be followed up by 50s in the afternoon. A second system provides a rain chance Friday night into Saturday. Right now, it appears the wettest time will be Saturday morning but stay tuned.

An active jet stream will lead to rain every few days. As of now, it's mainly Wednesday, Saturday and next Tuesday. (Source: WTVM Weather)

Yet another system, and perhaps quite a bit stronger, is forecast to move through Monday night and Tuesday of next week. This is thanks to an active subtropical jet stream.

Each system that moves through will reinforce the chilly weather. There may be a few hours of briefly warmer conditions right ahead of them. (Source: WTVM Weather)

